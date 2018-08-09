Sunderland transfer latest: Max Power set to sign - but want-away players unlikely to move

Sunderland look set to land Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power, after a fee was agreed with his current club.

The Black Cats have until 5pm today (August 9) to secure any permanent signings and, after admitting he was 'working hard' to bring in new faces, Jack Ross looks set to seal a deal for the all-action midfielder.

Max Power is set to sign for Sunderland

Power looks set to sign a deal at the Stadium of Light after the two clubs agreed a fee late on Wednesday evening.

Formerly of Tranmere, the 25-year-old has racked up over 100 football league appearances and helped Wigan to land the league title last season.

While things look positive on the incoming front, Ross revealed that he does not expect any of Sunderland's want-away players to depart before today's deadline.

Finding a new forward is now the priority for Ross, who has seen his attacking options depleted by an injury to Watford loanee Jerome Sinclair - while new signing Charlie Wyke is also a few weeks away from a return to action.

LIVE: Sunderland transfer latest as a striker aims to impress in a trial spell

Loan deals remain an option for the Black Cats should a striker not be signed today, however, with Ross able to bring in players on a temporary basis until August 31.

That extended window gives Sunderland some added flexibility and means that, for Ross, there is no need to panic should a forward now be signed today.

"We may still be able to get a little bit done. We're working hard," he admitted.

"We may do some business today.

MORE: Can Sunderland sign players until the end of August? New-look transfer window explained

"If we had everyone fit we would be in a relatively good position. At the moment, we are a bit light in forward areas. Jerome is out for a few weeks. Charlie is progressing but his return won't be around the corner.

"For me, it has been an ongoing process to get the right players in. The loan window is open longer.

"It is that balance between bringing someone in short term and where they stand you in the long term."

READ: All the done deals from League One this summer

"Even if we don't do anything today the pursuit of adding to the forward area will continue in the loan market."

A number of Sunderland players have also been linked with the exit door, with the futures of Lee Cattermole, Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji - among others - still looking uncertain.

But Ross is not expecting any of the trio to leave before today's deadline, although they may move on by the end of the month.

"There are no more (today) that I'm aware of," Ross added.

"I think in terms of ins and outs, we will know for certain at the end of the month when the loan window closes."