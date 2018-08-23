Sunderland transfer latest: Ndong subject of £5m interest as Djilobodji 'agrees' exit

Sunderland are running out of time to clinch new signings - with just over a week left until the transfer window slams firmly shut.

While Jack Ross had to complete all of his permanent additions by August 9, there is still scope for him to add temporary signings until the end of the month.

But there seems to be little progress on the incoming front for the Black Cats as Ross eyes another striker.

The Scot did yesterday confirm his interest in Celtic's Ryan Christie - a winger with whom Sunderland were linked earlier this week - but there is no progress on the deal as of yet.

There is, however, positive news for Ross on the outgoing front.

Want-away duo Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong remain absent from Sunderland training and the club are not paying their wages - but a resolution to their long-term futures may be forthcoming.

Reports today suggest that the pair are close to an exit from the Stadium of Light as teams on the continent prepare bids.

Portuguese publication A Bola claim that Benfica are set to bid for Ndong, who remains Sunderland's record signing.

Ross' backroom staff reportedly circulated footage of the Gabon international to several clubs in an attempt to drum up some interest, and that helped spark the Portuguese side's interest.

Now, A Bola suggest that Benfica are preparing an offer for the 24-year-old.

The Black Cats are unlikely to recoup the £14m they spent of the midfielder - with a £5m fee proposed - but taking his wages off the books will prove a big boost to the Wearsiders.

Djilobodji, too, could be set for a move today with Turkish publication Fanatik claiming he has agreed personal terms with Trabzonspor ahead of a move.

A loan move is thought to be the defender's most likely exit, with Hannover 96 confirming their interest alongside the Turkish side.

However, while Fanatik claim that Djilobodji has agreed terms, they go on to state that no deal has been agreed between the two clubs.

That means his exit may take longer than anticipated as Sunderland look to sell the ex-Chelsea man by August 31.