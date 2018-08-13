Sunderland transfer latest: Updates on striker chase as TWO want-away players near exits

Sunderland continue to search for loan deals as Jack Ross eyes some extra firepower.

The Sunderland boss is eyeing further attacking recruits with the side currently short on strikers.

Papy Djilobodji could be close to leaving Sunderland

Josh Maja has led the line in the Black Cats' opening two League One games with fellow frontmen Charlie Wyke and Jerome Sinclair both side-lined through injury.

Ross has held talks with several clubs over potential loan deals and is confident of landing a new striker before the August 31 deadline.

READ: Jack Ross reveals the type of striker he is looking for

But any potential deal for Manchester United striker James Wilson is now off, with the striker having signed for SPFL side Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old has penned a season-long loan deal at Pittodrie having been tracked by Sunderland throughout the summer.

Attention will now turn to other targets, however, with Ross scouring the Premier League for potential loanees.

And he may be handed a budget boost thanks to the exits of Papy Djilobodji and Lee Cattermole, who are both thought to be attracting interest.

MORE: Here's the Carabao Cup rule changes that you need to know about

Reports in German publication Kicker suggest that Bundesliga duo Hannover 96 and Borussia Monchengladbach are tracking Djilobodji - who is currently AWOL from the Academy of Light having failed to report for pre-season training.

Meanwhile, Lee Cattermole has been linked with a switch to Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 side, who are managed by former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet, are thought to be keen on a move for the defensive midfielder - who featured off the bench for Sunderland at Luton Town on Saturday.

Cattermole had been linked with a loan move to Hull City, but his high wages were thought to be a stumbling block.