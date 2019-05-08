Sunderland transfer news: Chairman paves way for striker to join Black Cats as Charlton boss opens up on snub

Reported Sunderland target Lawrence Shankland is free to leave Ayr United this summer - with chairman Lachlan Cameron giving him his blessing.

The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to England and the SPFL since the beginning of the season following his impressive goalscoring form.

Celtic and Swansea City are just two on a long list of clubs to be touted with a swoop for Shankland, alongside the Black Cats.

And having fired 34 goals this term, Cameron has admitted he is powerless when it comes to keeping his star striker, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign.

He told the Evening Times: “I can’t see any situation where we would be able to hold on to Lawrence, even if we win promotion.

"Part of the deal when he signed again last year was that we would help facilitate a move for him come the end of this season, and we’re getting towards the end of the season and that’s still the plan.

“We won’t stand in his way. He’s done well by us and we’re prepared to back him and I think it’s only a good thing for us as a club."

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed how he secured the signature of Lyle Taylor under the noses of Sunderland.

Taylor was very close to joining the Wearside club last summer from AFC Wimbledon before opting to remain in London with the Addicks.

His 21 goals in League One season has perhaps left Black Cats fans envious, who could face Charlton in the playoff final - should they get past Portsmouth.

Bowyer, speaking after Taylor was crowned the club's Player of the Year said: "He scores goals for fun, but it is not just that.

"It is his work-rate off the ball, he has become an all-round striker now.‎

"Last night (the awards dinner on Sunday) I thanked him for choosing us because he could’ve gone somewhere else (Sunderland) and he chose us. It’s paid off for him.‎

"I met him in the summer and we had a conversation. I just persuaded him that I’ll improve you and this is the place for you, and it worked.

"Hopefully now he realises he made the right choice, which I think he does."