Sunderland trio big injury doubts ahead of Coventry City clash

Aiden McGeady remains a doubt for Sunderland’s home game with Coventry City this weekend, with Dylan McGeouch definitely out.

Lee Cattermole and Chris Maguire are the other main injury concerns for Jack Ross, with the pair also said to be ‘struggling’ though they haven’t been completely ruled out yet.

McGeady (foot) hasn’t featured since coming off at half-time in the 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley, while Cattermole (ankle) hasn’t featured since the Checkatrade Trophy penalty shootout defeat. Maguire is making his way back from a leg fracture.

James Fowler stood in for Jack Ross at the Academy of Light ahead of the game and provided the latest injury news.

Asked about McGeady, Cattermole and Maguire’s chances, Fowler said: “They are still struggling.

“They have done a little bit of training [Thursday], and we are still monitoring them ahead of the weekend.

"This game might come a little soon, one or two might sneak in [the squad], but we will see over the next 24 hours or so.

"Dylan will probably miss out this weekend.

"It's not too bad, just a slight strain so hopefully it will be short-term rather than anything too serious."

Another injury concern is left-back Reece James, who hasn’t featured since the cup final with an ongoing groin concern.

Fowler admits it may be another fortnight before he returns.

"Reece still hasn't trained,” added Fowler.

"He's still working his way back and he was running the other day, but he is not in full training yet.

"Hopefully he will be fit in the next week or two."

Duncan Watmore has already been ruled out for the season with ankle ligament damage.