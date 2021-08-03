Sunderland try to pip rivals for full-back; League One news as clubs strengthen
Sunderland’s transfer activity this summer has left many fans frustrated – but there are some positive signs.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has spoken up after a difficult summer window that has left many Sunderland fans frustrated – but is staying upbeat.
In an exclusive in-depth interview with our sister title the Sunderland Echo, he said: “On the field, we're really comfortable with the progress that we're making.
"Off the pitch we want to make a few more signings to address the areas where we feel we're in need of extra players. Stuart [Harvey] and the guys and as a team, we're working really hard to do that."
Denver Hume
Speakman also updates about left-back Denver Hume who has yet to sign a new deal.
The out-of-contract player is still recovering from a hamstring injury and doing some rehab at the Stadium of Light. His decision will affect whether Sunderland seek a couple of left-backs, as shown in round-up below.
League One round-up
The 2021/22 season is due to start on Saturday and there has already been a lot of transfer activity. The likes of Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic look to have recruited well but most squads still have gaps in their squads and are still seeking reinforcements.
We have gathered the best of today’s League One gossip below.