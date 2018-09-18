Sunderland vs Rochdale: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland welcome Rochdale on Saturday, September 22 hoping bounce back from their defeat at Burton Albion.

Jack Ross' side were beaten 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium and in the process, stretched their winless run to three games. Rochdale, on the other hand, are flying and are yet to suffer a defeat in their last four outings. The game will be a big test of Sunderland's character in their challenge for promotion back to the Championship.

What time is kick off?

Kick off at 3pm at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, 22 September.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports or BT, however you can follow it all with live coverage from the Sunderland Echo.

How can I follow the Sunderland v Rochdale live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news at the SAFC Sunderland Echo section.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sunderland will be without striker Charlie Wyke after it was announced he'd spend two months on the sidelines on Monday. This means Josh Maja and Jerome Sinclair could partner each other in a two-man strike force. Aidan McGeady could return to the starting 11 following his return from injury against Burton Albion. Chris Maguire will be pushing for a start.

Ian Henderson is likely to cause the home side all sorts of problems after netting a hat-trick in Rochdale's previous outing against Gillingham. Veteran and former Premier League striker Aaron Wilbraham is likely to feature.

Who is the referee?

Referee appointments have not yet been announced.

What is the form of the Black Cats and The Dale?

Sunderland were unbeaten up until their defeat to Burton Albion last weekend. However, the Black Cats are now winless in their last three, collecting two draws and a loss. Nevertheless, Ross' side still sit fourth in the table.

Nine places below them are Rochdale. The Dale got off to an awful start, winning just one of their opening six league games, losing four and drawing one. However, the visitors are now full of confidence at the moment - unbeaten in their last four with three wins.