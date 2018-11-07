Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady opens up on future plans and Celtic dream

Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady would love to finish his career at Celtic but is also considering potential coaching roles.

The 32-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2017 after starting his professional career at Celtic Park - where he played between between 2004 and 2010.

The Republic of Ireland international was born and brought up in Scotland but chose to play for The Green Army, qualifying through his Irish grandparents.

But despite his desire to finish his playing days with The Celts, McGeady is also exploring potential coaching options.

"I would be happy to finish my career in a Celtic shirt, but I don’t think it will happen," McGeady told the Scottish Sun.

"I have not seriously thought about a coaching career, but a couple of years ago I would have flatly rejected the idea of becoming a coach.

"But the older I get, the more I play and watch football, the more often I think about it.

"My attention is drawn now to certain coaching decisions and I think that perhaps in some situations I would have acted differently."

McGeady has played seven times for the Black Cats this campaign after missing the first part of the season through injury.

The winger has scored three times in League One, including a brace againt Plymouth Argyle last time out.