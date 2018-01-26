Sunderland working on further breakthroughs after sealing second January signing

Sunderland have made their second breakthrough of the January transfer window and are keen to make further additions before the window shuts next Wednesday.

The Black Cats have sealed a deal to bring in Brighton winger Kazenga LuaLua until the end of the season.

LuaLua had six months to run on his contract at the Amex Stadium and the Premier League Seagulls agreed to cancel that deal in order to give the 27-year-old a chance to relaunch his career on Wearside.

He was on loan at QPR earlier this season, making eight appearances, although only two were starts.

Black Cats boss Chris Coleman hailed LuaLua’s hunger to play and said he would offer another dimension across the forward line.

He said: “Kaz was determined to come here and get playing first-team football again and I look forward to helping him play the kind of football he is capable of.

“He’s quick, skilful and has a lot of experience at this level. He gives us another option in attack and, most importantly, is up for the fight.”

Sunderland will now work on a number of other deals as they seek to give Coleman the depth he needs to see the club through to survival.

They have a strong interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan and approached the Elland Road side about a deal yesterday.

Lonergan established himself as Fulham’s No 1 while Coleman’s assistant Kit Symons was in charge at Craven Cottage.

The 34-year-old is second-choice under Thomas Christiansen at Leeds after a summer move from Wolves.

Leeds will not allow him to leave until they have a replacement and, with 18 months left on his current contract, the ex-Preston and Bolton keeper will almost certainly command a fee.

Sunderland are open to bolstering their goalkeeping ranks after third-choice Mika left earlier this month.

Robbin Ruiter has impressed the Black Cats’ management team with five clean sheets in 11 league games since Coleman’s arrival, but Lonergan would add competition.

The club remain hopeful of adding at least two further attacking additions before the end of the month.

They are working on a deal for Wolves’ Ben Marshall, though there remains some distance between the two clubs as the Molineux outfit hold out for a permanent deal.

They are also waiting on a response from Scotland striker Chris Martin, with the broad agreement on a loan deal in place with Derby.

Lukas Nmecha, the Manchester City prodigy, is on the Wearsiders’ radar, but currently has an injury the extent of which remains unclear and could yet scupper any move.

Youngster Rees Greenwood has departed the club, meanwhile. Greenwood made his debut at Watford on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign, but he has not featured since and with just six months left on his deal, he has now left by mutual consent to try to kick-start his career.