Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton discusses Grimsby loan move and future goals

Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton is looking forward to the second half of the season after extending his loan spell at Grimsby Town.

The 19-year-old midfielder initially joined the League Two side back in August, after signing a deal until January 6.

But following his impressive performances for the Mariners in the first half of the campaign, Sunderland have allowed Embleton to stay at Blundell Park until the end of the campaign.

Talking to Grimsby Live, Embleton said: “I’m really happy to stay here. I’ve been playing games and the team has been progressing.

“It will be good to get more games and, hopefully, I can continue my good form.

“It was up in the air for a while back at Sunderland. I knew that I was going to be here until January, but we didn’t know what was going to happen beyond that.

“In the end, we came to this decision and I’m really happy with that.”

Embleton has made 17 league appearances for Grimsby this term, scoring three goals.

He has also earned regular call-ups to England's under-20s side.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has been keeping a close eye on Embleton's progress and believes the move is right for the youngster's development.

“I spoke to the manager back at Sunderland, and he wants me to keep doing what I have been doing," added Embleton.

“He told me that he has had good reports back. He wants me to keep up my form, contributing with more assists and goals for the team.”

After a difficult start to the season, Grimbsy have climbed to 14th in League Two.

Embleton has played a key role in the side's surge up the table, and Mariners manager Michael Jolley is delighted with his progress.

“It’s excellent news for the football club. We are so grateful to have been able to announce it," said Jolley.

“Firstly I need to say thank you to Jack Ross and Sunderland, because they have been very supportive.

“I think they have been pleased with the fact Elliot has developed and played games since he’s been here. We see it as a good move for both parties.

“Elliot can certainly help us between now and the end of the season.”