Sunderland remain unbeaten at the Stadium of Light as the Wearside faithful continue to get behind the Black Cats in their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City followed in the footsteps of the weekend home win against Stoke City as Regis Le Bris’ side extended their unbeaten record on home soil to a tenth game. Once again the Black Cats received phenomenal backing throughout both games with over almost 75,000 supporters making their way to the Stadium of Light in recent days.

It should be no surprise to anyone connected with the club after Sunderland have posted attendances of over 40,000 on six occasions so far this season and are yet to dip below the 35,000-mark during the opening four months of the campaign.

But how do their attendances compare to their rivals across English football’s second tier?