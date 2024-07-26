Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are standing firm on their valuation of Jack Clarke amid transfer interest from the Premier League

Ipswich Town are the latest club to show an interest in the sought-after winger. The Echo understands that the newly-promoted club’s £18million interest in Clarke is genuine, though it is unclear whether they have sent a formal bid to Sunderland as of yet.

It is also understood that Southampton are also keen on the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger. Reports earlier this week had suggested that Spurs’ sell-on fee for Clarke was a whopping 40 per cent. However, sources have told The Echo that the London club will be owed 25 per cent.

Sunderland are expected to stand firm on their valuation of Clarke with sources adding that the Black Cats are unlikely to sell for anything less than £25million. The winger has two years left on his current deal but talks regarding an extension and improved terms appear to be dead in the water as things stand.

Clarke, however, is thought to be relaxed about the situation and enjoys playing for Sunderland, where he has rebuilt his career after several years in the wilderness. The player, of course, has ambitions to play in the Premier League and test himself at the highest level one day.