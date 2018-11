Ross has used the tournament as an opportunity to rotate his squad and reward youngsters for positive players and, with the final group stage game at Morecambe on the horizon, the Scot confirmed he would be making more changes to the side. But who could be given an opportunity to shine? We've taken a look at 9 players who could be handed a chance by the Sunderland boss:

1. Robbin Ruiter The Dutch stopper has been second choice to the impressive Jon McLaughlin this season, but has looked solid in his two Checkatrade Trophy outings thus far. He's likely to start at the Globe Arena.

2. Bryan Oviedo The Costa Rican was a regular earlier this season but, following a spell out with injury following a three-game ban for his dismissal against Peterborough, the left-back has lost his place to Reece James. He could be handed a chance to shine at Morecambe, though.

3. Glenn Loovens Another who has missed out through injury, Loovens could be recalled to the line-up for the first time since he picked up a knock at Coventry City.

4. Alim Ozturk The Turk was a regular at the start of the season but, following the emergence of Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin as Ross' first choice partnership, he has found opportunities limited. A Checkatrade Trophy outing could be the ideal place for him to stake a claim.

