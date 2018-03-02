The cutting comment that shows Jack Rodwell has no future at Sunderland

Chris Coleman has revealed he has no idea whether Jack Rodwell is fit or not – signalling further that the midfielder has no first-team future at the club.

Rodwell last played any football for the club on February 11 when he turned out for the Under-23s’ 2-0 defeat at Exeter City, before being subbed at half-time with a foot injury.

Coleman has stated he doesn’t know whether Rodwell is back training or not after a foot injury.

Rodwell has been an outcast at Sunderland since it was revealed the club offered to tear up his £70,000 a week in a bid to get him off the books.

And Coleman, when asked about the situation at his press conference ahead of the trip to Millwall today, all but confirmed he isn’t even considering the player in his plans.

When asked for an update on Rodwell and whether there was any change in circumstances, Coleman said: “No, Jack picked up an injury to his foot, which kept him out for a little bit.

“At the minute I don’t even know whether he is fit or he’s back training.

“I have absolutely no idea.”

Coleman revealed last month that Rodwell turned down the chance of a January move to an unnamed club.

The midfielder still has 18 months left to run on a contract worth £70,000 a week.

Cash-strapped Sunderland offered to tear up Rodwell’s contract but in an interview with the Daily Mail, Rodwell said he would only walk away from his lucrative contract if a move to a new club was lined up.