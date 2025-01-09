The key Stoke City dangermen Sunderland & Regis Le Bris need to be wary of

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland and Stoke City news ahead of the FA Cup clash, writes Libby Rose Burchett

Ahead of the FA Cup clash at the weekend, four Stoke City youngsters look to be the players Sunderland should watch out for.

Sunderland have been in strong form heading into the game, with three wins under their belt in their last five matches. They face Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, the only team to defeat them during that stretch. Stoke City’s stoppage-time victory against the visiting side marked their first win since early November.

As Stoke prepare to visit the Stadium of Light, Sunderland face the added challenge of managing a lengthy list of injured players. For the Potters, boss Mark Robins has been weighing up his options from the Stoke City squad he took over last week. So, who do the Black Cats need to watch out for in this crucial fixture?

Tom Cannon

The Leicester City loanee secured Stoke City’s win in their Championship clash against Sunderland in the 92nd minute. The striker is the Potters’ leading scorer, holding ten goals across all competitions for a relatively poor Stoke City side. The 22-year-old has proven himself to be a pivotal figure in his squad’s attack, being among the leading strikers for the most shots on target. From Stoke-on-Trent Live, boss Mark Robins backs the youngster to be a real threat, saying “He’s a certain type of striker where he’ll find space off the back, and he’ll run.” Cannon is a consistent presence in the starting line-up for Robins’ team, and a key one to look out for.

Ashley Phillips

Phillips has been a promising defensive threat for the Potters so far, with 18 appearances. The 19-year-old has been a reliable presence in Stoke City’s backline, bagging three successive clean sheets alongside Ben Wilmot. It seems the defender is an easy pick for the starting line-up for Robin’s side. On a season-long loan from Tottenham, the centre-back has shown a strong physical presence on the field, winning 63 duels and contributing to key moments on the field, a notable backheel goal was his highlight when the Potters took on Southampton late last year.

Bae Jun-ho

Attacking midfielder, Bae Jun-ho, has bagged the most assists for his side this season. The playmaker is among the Championship’s most in-demand players. Though he is still waiting to bag his place on the scoresheet, Jun-ho has five assists for the Potters so far, making him a key figure in Stoke City’s attack. With 27 appearances so far this season, the 21-year-old has been praised for his ability to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Junior Tchamadeu

In his first season as a regular starter in the Championship, Tchamadeu has made notable contributions to his team and was praised for his performance against the Black Cats in their last clash. The 21-year-old defender has been much-improved at right-back. After a string of promising performances, Tchamadeu is now looking to be the player the Potters hoped they were signing. That comes from Stoke-on- Trent Live, who reported the right-back has been encouraged to be aggressive and use his physicality.