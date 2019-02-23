The out-of-contract stars Sunderland AFC may be eyeing for a summer transfer deal

And although a large part of Sunderland AFC's business will depend on which division they find themselves in come the end of the current campaign, manager Jack Ross may well be looking ahead at potential transfer targets for the summer window. With the free agent market having proved successful last year - when the likes of Jon McLaughlin and Reece James moved on free transfers - we take a look at players whose contracts are set to expire this summer who could be of interest to the Black Cats. Scroll down and click through the pages to look at some of the players who may be available:

1. Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) The centre back was the subject of a host of transfer speculation last summer, with Rangers and Ipswich among those thought to be keen. He could provide some extra cover at the back.

2. Ritchie de Laet (Aston Villa) Formerly of Middlesbrough and Manchester United, de Laet has spent this season on loan at Melbourne City. His versatility and Championship experience may prove attractive to the Black Cats if they earned promotion.

3. Luca Connell (Bolton Wanderers) Now, this some be some deal. The talented teenager has caught the eye of Brighton and Tottenham and, with his deal up in the summer, he will have no shortage of admirers. Could Sunderland be one of them?

4. Moses Odubajo (Brentford) While the full-back has suffered his fair share of injury troubles in recent years, his has bags of ability and would perhaps add some depth in a position where Sunderland are lacking it.

