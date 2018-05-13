The plans Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is making which may scupper Sunderland hopes

Sunderland managerial target Chris Wilder has already started making plans for next season - at Sheffield United.

The Blades boss is odds-on favourite with bookmakers SkyBet to become Sunderland's new boss once Stewart Donald's takeover is ratified by the Football League.

Wilder is 1/4 on to replace Chris Coleman in the Stadium of Light dugout, with Michael Appleton the next best priced manager at 5/1.

The 50-year-old is well known to Donald from his time at Oxford United, and cast doubts on his future this month by saying he wanted the boardroom battle at Bramall Lane resolved or he could walk away.

But Wilder is already making plans for next season at the Championship club, suggesting that he will stay in Sheffield unless there is a major ownership development.

The Blades reveled their retained list at the end of the week, with the likes of striker Clayton Donaldson and defender Chris Hussey released.

And Wilder's comments suggest he expects to still be in charge of United when the new season kicks off.

“Myself and the football club need to keep hold of out better players just to compete, because, without a shadow of a doubt, it’s going to be an even tougher division next year," he told the Sheffield Star.

“I think we can get even better, definitely,”