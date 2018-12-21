The reasons behind Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek's imminent return to North East

On-loan Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek will play his final game for Eastleigh this weekend ahead of returning to the North East.

Stryjek’s loan from Sunderland is due to expire and the homesick 22-year-old will not be staying on at National League side Eastleigh.

Stryjek will make his farewell appearance in the Eastleigh goal at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday, report the Daily Echo who say the promising keeper will then return to Wearside and challenge for the No.2 spot at the Stadium of Light.

Jon McLaughlin is the established No.1 this season after an impressive start to his Sunderland career, with Robbin Ruiter his deputy this campaign.

Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens told the Daily Echo: "Saturday will be Max’s last game for the club.

“The rules mean we couldn’t extend his loan before January even if we wanted to, but Max doesn’t want to stay.

“It’s nothing to do with the club, he’s been struggling with homesickness for the last month.

“Max has been brilliant for us and he has a great future in the game, but he’s not been himself these last few weeks.

"His girlfriend’s up north and he’s been given permission by Sunderland to go home and see his family in Poland over Christmas.

“I’m not even sure Sunderland would have let him come back to us anyway. He’ll go back and push to be their number two 'keeper.”

Jack Ross has high hopes for 22-year-old Stryjek, who has been thriving on loan at National League Eastleigh.