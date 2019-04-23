The revealing stat that shows how many points Sunderland have DROPPED - and how it's harming their League One promotion hopes
Sunderland's League One automatic promotion hopes were harmed following Peterborough's late equaliser - but just how many points have Jack Ross' side dropped this season?
Here, comparing the stats to the Black Cats' third-tier rivals, we take a look at how many points Sunderland have thrown away from winning positions. Scroll and click through the pages...
1. Barnsley (24th)
Points dropped from winning positions: 6
2. Bristol Rovers (23rd)
Points dropped from winning positions: 9
3. Accrington Stanley (22nd)
Points dropped from winning positions: 10
4. Blackpool (21st)
Points dropped from winning positions: 10
