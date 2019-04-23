Sunderland manager Jack Ross

The revealing stat that shows how many points Sunderland have DROPPED - and how it's harming their League One promotion hopes

Sunderland's League One automatic promotion hopes were harmed following Peterborough's late equaliser - but just how many points have Jack Ross' side dropped this season?

Here, comparing the stats to the Black Cats' third-tier rivals, we take a look at how many points Sunderland have thrown away from winning positions. Scroll and click through the pages...

1. Barnsley (24th)

2. Bristol Rovers (23rd)

3. Accrington Stanley (22nd)

4. Blackpool (21st)

