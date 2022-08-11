The Sunderland AFC player ratings as Alex Neil's side exit Carabao Cup at Sheffield Wednesday

The Black Cats struggled to create chances following Alex Neil’s decision to change his entire starting XI for the game, with goals from Dennis Adeniran and Sylla Sow either side of half time securing a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup for Wednesday.
So how did Neil’s side fare and did anyone manage to stake a claim for more Championship minutes in the near future?
We take a closer look in our player ratings...
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United to ‘push ahead’ with £48m double raid, Toon in ‘pole position’ for £42m Tottenham star
-
2
Newcastle United 'closing in' on £13m striker following St James's Park visit
-
3
Newcastle United preparing bid for £25.3m striker who scored against them in pre-season
-
4
Newcastle United in ‘pole position’ for Tottenham Hotspur ace as Magpies ‘eye’ Chelsea quartet
-
5
Newcastle United enquire about England international targeted by West Ham
ANTHONY BASS
Nothing he could do about Adeniran’s stunning opener, but a slack pass out led to the second. Didn’t have a great deal to do but distribution was quite inconsistent. 5
TRAI HUME
Showed his tenacity with some good challenges in his own box. A little tentative going forward at times but put one good cross in and was one of the few who looked comfortable for the most part. 6
CARL WINCHESTER
Really struggled to get up to the pace of the early on and have the ball away too regularly. Did improve and got stuck in but nearly gifted up a third goal late on. 4
BAILEY WRIGHT
Looked understandably rusty after having had no game time through the first couple of the weeks of the season. Did OK for the most part with one or two loose passes. 5
AJI ALESE
Is comfortable in possession and has some really good attributes, but is still adjusting and had some uncertain moments. 5
HARRISON SOHNA
Made a decent go of a difficult brief out of position at left wing back. Went close with one effort in the first half. 5
LUKE O’NIEN
Did improve in the second half when he was pushed further forward, more effective when pressing more aggressively. Couldn’t make much of an impact in the first as Wednesday controlled the midfield areas. 4
JAY MATETE
Was never really able to show the energy and aggression that defines his game when at his best. It wasn’t until the very closing stages that we saw him breaking forward. 4
PATRICK ROBERTS
Just didn’t happen for him at any point, though the service into him was very poor. Hardly ever had the chance to drive 1-v-1 or get a shot away. Neil struggles to find a place for him when playing three at the back. 4
ELLIOT EMBLETON
Couldn’t really get into the game through a tepid first half. Dropped deeper at the start of the second to influence the game more, but any hope of a comeback fizzled out quickly with Sow’s goal. 5
JACK DIAMOND
Was comfortably the biggest positive of the first half, showing plenty of intent and getting into some dangerous areas where by and large his team laboured. Struggled to replicate that threat in the second. 6
Subs
MICHAEL SPELLMAN
Capped his superb rise from non-league with a senior debut and put himself about late on. N/A
CADEN KELLY
Little chance of making a substantive impact but plenty of energy in a late cameo. N/A