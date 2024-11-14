Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s suspension issues could lead to a recall for the fit-again Dan Ballard

Régis Le Bris hopes that Sunderland will benefit from Dan Ballard’s international duties and says he has no doubt that the central defender will have a big part to play this season.

Injury has severely limited Ballard’s playing time so far this season, with the 25-year-old missing most of pre season before suffering an ankle problem at Plymouth Argyle. In his absence deadline-day addition Chris Mepham has formed a formidable partnership with Luke O’Nien, but Le Bris has been in regular dialogue with Ballard and says his importance has never been in doubt.

Ballard could yet return to the starting XI at Millwall after the international break following Trai Hume’s yellow card in the 2-2 draw with Coventry City, as Le Bris has no natural right back and so could instead switch to a back three.

Le Bris said: “I speak with the players regularly - it is one of my main tasks.

“The first one is to create the environment to work together, to give the right direction about the game model and so on. The second one is to be close with the players for their individual project and the place they have in our shared project. We have spoken with Dan a lot. He struggled with his knee in pre season and then he came back, not in his best match fitness I don't think. He tried and worked hard for the team, and then got a new injury in his new ankle.

“It has not been the start of the season he would have hoped for but sometimes you need to struggle to learn and to find a new reference for the future,” he added.

“I think he's in this situation right now and I'm still very confident for him, the level he will reach and how much he is going to help us. I don't know when, but it is going to happen for sure. I like him and I like the player, and there are 31 games to play. He will play, for sure. If he can get some minutes for the national team, it will be good for us. “

Northern Ireland face Belarus and Luxembourg over the course of the international break.