These are the 13 key contract decisions facing Sunderland boss Jack Ross

With the summer transfer window closed, Sunderland manager Jack Ross is keen to start retaining his existing players.

The Scot has already spoken of the need to tie down the club’s talented youngsters - such as Josh Maja, Bali Mumba and Denver Hume - to longer-term deals.

But they aren’t the only decisions Ross will have to make this summer, with a number of players set to see their contracts expire in the summer of 2019.

That will leave Ross with some tough decisions to make as he continues to re-shape the Black Cats’ squad will trying to trim a large wage budget.

We’ve analysed 13 of the key contract decisions that the Sunderland boss will have to make this summer - with some proving to be real head-scratchers.

