This is when every Sunderland AFC player's contract expires

But how many of Jack Ross' squad will see their current deal expire in the summer? And when do other Sunderland stars see their contracts run-out? Using data from transfermarkt, we've taken a look at when each member of the squad will see their contract expire. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the length of each player's contract:

1. Jon McLaughlin The Scottish stopper is under contract until the summer of 2020. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Adam Matthews Matthews is set to see his current deal at the Stadium of Light expire this summer. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Bryan Oviedo Oviedo is one of a number of players who will see their contracts expire in the summer of 2020. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Glenn Loovens The Dutch defender has handed a two-year deal when he joined Sunderland, meaning his contract will expire in 2020. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more