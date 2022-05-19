Johnson, who left Sunderland in January, has been appointed the new manager of Hibernian FC, signing a four-year deal at Easter Road.

Ronald J Gordon, Executive Chairman at Hibs, described Johnson as the ‘perfect fit’ for the club:

“Throughout this process we have been very clear on the type of profile, the style of football, and the experience we want our new Manager to have, and that aligned approach enabled us to be incredibly thorough and vigorous during our search.

“There were a number of high-quality managers interested in the role, and we analysed them all thoroughly. The candidates were interviewed in depth by a panel of Directors before we unanimously came to the decision that Lee was the outstanding candidate and the perfect fit for us.

“Not only does Lee have great experience in management, but he also has knowledge of the Scottish and English game, will bring a definitive style of positive play to Hibs and has a proven record of success.

“We wanted a manager that would lead on recruitment and have a strong pool of knowledge in that area. He shares similar levels of ambitions for the Football Club and will instil a winning culture at Hibernian FC.”

Whilst on Wearside, Johnson won 41 of his 77 games in charge of Sunderland – including the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley last season.

Lee Johnson. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).