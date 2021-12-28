This is why Sunderland v Fleetwood Town has been postponed
Sunderland’s home game against Fleetwood has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases within the visitors’ squad.
Fleetwood were set to travel to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, January 2, while The Cod Army have announced their trip to Wigan, scheduled to be played on Wednesday, December 29, will also be rearranged.
A Fleetwood statement read: “The Club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture, however, taking into account the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the squad, the Club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”
Sunderland’s League One game against Sheffield Wednesday is still set to take place on Thursday, December 30, despite a Covid-19 in the Owls’ squad.
The postponement of the Fleetwood game means the Black Cats’ first game in 2022 will be away at Wycombe on Saturday, January 8.