Corry Evans.

But there was no place in the squad for Carl Winchester despite his excellent form at right-back for Lee Johnson’s side but boss Ian Baraclough has confirmed he is on the standby list.

The call-ups, however, cast doubt over whether Sunderland’s clash with Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 9 will go ahead.

Clubs in League One must have three international call-ups to request a postponement.

During the last international break, the Wearsiders’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday was rescheduled.

That’s after Evans and Flanagan were called up for Northern Ireland, whilst Niall Huggins was selected to play for Wales’ Under 23s team.