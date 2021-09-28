This is why Sunderland v Oxford United could be postponed

Black Cats duo Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans have been called up to the Northern Ireland squad.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 5:21 pm
Corry Evans.

But there was no place in the squad for Carl Winchester despite his excellent form at right-back for Lee Johnson’s side but boss Ian Baraclough has confirmed he is on the standby list.

The call-ups, however, cast doubt over whether Sunderland’s clash with Oxford United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, October 9 will go ahead.

Clubs in League One must have three international call-ups to request a postponement.

During the last international break, the Wearsiders’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday was rescheduled.

That’s after Evans and Flanagan were called up for Northern Ireland, whilst Niall Huggins was selected to play for Wales’ Under 23s team.

Callum Doyle was also included in the England Under-19 squad, while Cirkin was given the nod for England’s Under-20 squad.

