This is why Wycombe v Sunderland has a new kick-off time
Sunderland won their last League One fixture against Cambridge United on Saturday and have now taken seven points from their last three games.
The Black Cats are now set to welcome Oldham Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.
And Sunderland League One kick-off time against Wycombe Wanderers has been moved for live broadcast.
Originally scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 8 January, the game will now begin at 12.30pm against the Chairboys and will be shown on Sky Sports.
Here, though, we take a look at an interesting story from League One:
Sunderland’s rivals facing fine after melee
Doncaster Rovers are facing a FA charge.
That’s over allegations players failed to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during last week’s game against Bolton Wanderers in League One.
The allegations centre on a melee between the two sides following a challenge that led to Joseph Olowu being sent off.
Players from both clubs then came together and Bolton have also been charged over the incident.
Wanderers have been charged in relation to FA Rule E20.1.
That rule states a club is responsible for ensuring its players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and must refrain from the following: improper, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting, or provocative words or behaviour.
When admitted, the standard penalty for a breach of the rule is £5,000.
Doncaster’s Olowu fouled Bolton’s Dapo Afolayan and that triggered a coming together of both sides.
The defender was dismissed and is currently serving a three-match suspension.
Rovers’ did appeal against the red card but it was rejected.
The two clubs have until Wednesday to respond to the charge.