Tom Cannon continues to be the subject of widespread transfer speculation

The race to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is heating up, with Sunderland and Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United embroiled in a battle to secure the 22-year-old’s signature this month.

On Wednesday morning, it was confirmed that the forward had been recalled from his loan stint with Stoke City by parent club Leicester City, essentially opening the door for him to seek a fresh move elsewhere between now and the end of the transfer window.

With that in mind, here all the latest updates on where the tussle to sign Cannon currently stands...

Blades set to match Black Cats bid

On Tuesday, transfer insider Alan Nixon suggested that Sunderland had made a big money offer to sign Cannon from Leicester, stating: “The Black Cats are prepared to buy Cannon at the end of his loan period if they are promoted and pay a stunning £13 million in a down payment plus extras.”

Following on from that update, Nixon claimed on Wednesday morning that Sheffield United would be willing to match that bid, with an offer of “a guaranteed £10 million plus £3 million in extras for the prolific Championship marksman”. The renowned journalist also stated that the Blades “will offer Cannon a lucrative contract and their salary may be higher than what Sunderland will pay”. In an added detail, Nixon now believes that any potential agreement could be permanent, and not a loan with an option-to-buy attached.

Corroborating the claim that Sheffield United will look to match Sunderland’s bid comes a report from Danny Hall, of The Echo’s sister title, The Sheffield Star. Writing on X, he said: “Understand United are still in discussions with Leicester over a fee for Tom Cannon. Sunderland willing to go to £13 million if they’re promoted. I’m told United could match that but with lower upfront fee and bigger add-ons. Fluid situation that’s changing rapidly.”

Everton enter race for Cannon

In an unexpected twist, online outlet GiveMeSport are also reporting that Everton have entered the race to sign Cannon, who started his career at Goodison Park before leaving to join Leicester. It is claimed that the Toffees have “held talks” with their former player over the past 24 hours as new manager David Moyes looks to add more firepower to his relegation-threatened squad.

That being said, GiveMeSport go on to suggest that Everton are “facing an uphill battle to come out on top in the race for Cannon”, as there is a belief that he is “more likely to seal a switch back to the Championship”.