Tom Flanagan injury boost and Sunderland's 44,000 crowd: Jack Ross provides pre-Bradford updates
Jack Ross faced the press ahead of Sunderland's Boxing Day clash with Bradford City - and there was plenty on the agenda.
From injury boosts to the bumper crowd in attendance at the Stadium of Light, Ross addressed a whole range of subjects in his media breifing. Scroll down and click through the pages for the key talking points from the Sunderland boss:
1. Ross on tasting defeat at Portsmouth
"Any time that we lose a game, we'll always have a disappointment because of the expectations upon us and the ambitions we have as a team."