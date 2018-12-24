Jack Ross faced the press today ahead of Sunderland's game with Bradford

Tom Flanagan injury boost and Sunderland's 44,000 crowd: Jack Ross provides pre-Bradford updates

Jack Ross faced the press ahead of Sunderland's Boxing Day clash with Bradford City - and there was plenty on the agenda.

From injury boosts to the bumper crowd in attendance at the Stadium of Light, Ross addressed a whole range of subjects in his media breifing. Scroll down and click through the pages for the key talking points from the Sunderland boss:

"Any time that we lose a game, we'll always have a disappointment because of the expectations upon us and the ambitions we have as a team."

1. Ross on tasting defeat at Portsmouth

"Any time that we lose a game, we'll always have a disappointment because of the expectations upon us and the ambitions we have as a team."
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
"Glenn actually injured himself in the challenge anyway so will be out for a couple of weeks. It means it becomes an irrelevance."

2. Will the club appeal Glenn Loovens' red card?

"Glenn actually injured himself in the challenge anyway so will be out for a couple of weeks. It means it becomes an irrelevance."
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
"No. One was overturned, one should have been overturned and Saturday's was just a tackle."

3. Ross was asked if he had concerns over the red cards

"No. One was overturned, one should have been overturned and Saturday's was just a tackle."
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
"We lost Adam Matthews very late [before Portsmouth]. We have some other issues from Saturday as well. We'll have to see how they are and you don't know what you'll pick up on Boxing Day."

4. The Sunderland boss reveals the injury latest

"We lost Adam Matthews very late [before Portsmouth]. We have some other issues from Saturday as well. We'll have to see how they are and you don't know what you'll pick up on Boxing Day."
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3