Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sell Tommy Watson to Brighton this summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have agreed a deal to sell Tommy Watson to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The deal will conclude when the transfer window opens on July 1st and brings an end to a long-running transfer saga, with the Premier League club attempting to sign the 18-year-old on the last two transfer windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson will remain available for selection between now and the end of the season before the deal goes through in the summer. The winger had 18 months left on his current professional contract and with an extension deemed highly unlikely, the Black Cats have decided to do business now.

The Echo understands that the structured deal could eventually secure the Black Cats in excess of £10 million, while the club have also secured a sell-on clause in the region of 20%.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “Tommy’s a very talented young player, who’s been subject to multiple offers from Premier League Clubs over the past two windows, and it’s been well-documented that we’ve declined these approaches with the intent of extending his contract. Unfortunately, this has not been possible, and we now believe this agreement represents the best long-term outcome for Sunderland AFC. Tommy first joined our Club at age six and his rise to the first team demonstrates what is possible at the Academy of Light. We are proud of the role we have played in his development and although we will be disappointed to see him depart in June, we know he’s fully committed to helping the team throughout the final stages of the season.”

Watson has made 14 appearances for the senior team this season, scoring twice.

Brighton and Hove Albion statement on Tommy Watson signing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to confirm we have reached an agreement to sign Tom Watson from Sunderland, for undisclosed terms.

The 18-year-old – who turns 19 next week – has agreed a deal that runs until June 2029, and will officially become an Albion player when the summer transfer window opens.

Technical director David Weir said: "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time. He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer. However, for now his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible."

The winger made his Championship debut in April 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw with Huddersfield. He has since gone onto make 17 first-team appearances for Sunderland, notably netting a brace in a 2-1 win over Stoke City in December. Tom has represented England at youth level for the under-17s and under-18s, making his debut for the latter in October 2023.