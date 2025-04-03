Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Which eleven players started Tony Mowbray's first game in charge of Sunderland as the Black Cats claimed a 3-0 win against Rotherham United?

Sunderland will meet a familiar face when they travel to Championship play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time since he left his role at the Stadium of Light in December 2023, former Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray will face his old club as he looks to deliver a blow to their play-off ambitions and boost his hopes of leading the Baggies back into the Premier League. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich City has left Albion sat 15 points and two places behind the Black Cats and there is still a strong chance Mowbray’s former club and his current employers could well meet in the play-off semi-finals.

Mowbray’s time in charge at the Stadium of Light will be fondly remembered by the Stadium of Light faithful after the former Middlesbrough and Celtic defender used his experience to guide a young Black Cats side into the Championship play-offs during the 2022/23 season - and a 3-0 home win against Rotherham United on his managerial debut with the club set the tone for what was to follow.

But what happened to the Black Cats stars named in Mowbray’s first ever Sunderland side as two goals from Ross Stewart and one from Jack Clarke helped see off Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light?

Who was in Tony Mowbray’s first ever Sunderland XI?

Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid | Sunderland's Anthony Patterson - Photo by Frank Reid

Anthony Patterson

Patterson firmly solidified his place as Black Cats number one throughout Mowbray’s reign after initially breaking into the first-team on a regular basis under Alex Neil. Still first-choice stopper at the Stadium of Light, Patterson has already made over 150 senior appearances for Sunderland.

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin experienced his first managerial change at the Stadium of Light when Mowbray was announced as successor to Alex Neil and he was handed a start by the new boss. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender remains a key part of the Sunderland squad and his form on Wearside has led to some suggestions of interest from Premier League clubs.

Luke O’Nien

Still a firm favourite with Sunderland fans and still a key member of the squad. O’Nien has featured in several positions throughout his time on Wearside and continues to be a leader within the dressing room under Regis Le Bris.

Danny Batth

After helping Sunderland to promotion into the Championship during the previous season, the former Middlesbrough and Wolves defender remained a regular under Mowbray but was allowed to join Norwich City on a free transfer just under a year after Mowbray’s Black Cats managerial debut.

Dan Neil

The academy graduate flourished under Mowbray and arguably played his best football under the current West Brom manager. Neil is now Black Cats captain and is rapidly closing in on a double century of appearances for the club.

Corry Evans

The former Blackburn Rovers and Hull City man left Sunderland at the end of last season and had a short spell with Bradford City before joining National League club Oldham Athletic in January. Evans has made two appearances for the Boundary Park outfit, with the latest coming in a 1-0 defeat at Southend United at the weekend.

Alex Pritchard

Pritchard appeared to be a shrewd addition when he joined Sunderland on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in July 2021. He made 53 appearances under Mowbray during his time on Wearside but departed to join Birmingham City last February before moving to Turkish club Sivasspor during the summer.

Lyndon Gooch

After making almost 250 appearances for the Black Cats, the four-time capped United States international joined Championship rivals Stoke City in September 2023. He remains with the Potters and is likely to surpass a half century of appearances before the end of the season. Gooch is out of contract at the end of the season.

Jack Clarke

The talented winger really hit top form under Mowbray and became one of the most dangerous widemen in the Championship during his time in charge. Clarke remained on Wearside until the early weeks of the current season when he joined Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in a reported £15m deal.

Ross Stewart

Stewart made a fine start to life under Mowbray with a brace and an assist that helped see off the Millers. The Scottish striker - dubbed the Loch Ness Drogba during his time with Sunderland - scored eight goals in nine appearances under Mowbray before hamstring and Achilles injuries hampered his involvement. Stewart then joined Southampton on the final day of the summer transfer window in September 2023 but his injury issues have continued and he has made just nine appearances for the Saints.

Ellis Simms

Simms joined Sunderland on loan from Everton during the summer of 2022 and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances for the Black Cats. After returning to the Toffees ahead of the January 2023 transfer window, the striker made a permanent departure from Goodison Park and the end of the same season when he joined Coventry City. Simms remains with the Sky Blues and has scored 26 goals in 92 appearances.

Substitutes: Alex Bass (current club - Notts County), Aji Alese (current club - Sunderland), Bailey Wright (current club - LC Sailors), Trai Hume (current club - Sunderland), Jay Matete (current club - Sunderland - on loan at Bolton Wanderers), Elliot Embleton (current club - Carlisle United), Patrick Roberts (current club - Sunderland)

