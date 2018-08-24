Tony Mowbray has made these extraordinary claims about Jack Rodwell at Sunderland

Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has signed for Blackburn Rovers - and his new manager has made some extraordinary comments.

Rodwell has penned a deal until the end of the season at Ewood Park after he left the Black Cats earlier this summer, bringing to an end an unhappy spell on Wearside.

The ex-Manchester City man scarcely featured for Sunderland last season, with his last competitive appearance coming in a Checkatrade Trophy tie for the club's under-23 side in November 2017.

But despite his lack of first team action, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes that Rodwell will excel in the Championship.

And in some baffling comments, the former Middlesbrough manager has gone on to praise the midfielder's performances during his time in the North East.

Mowbrary has also urged fans not to judge the former Everton trainee on his salary, but instead on his performances on the pitch.

Speaking to Blackburn's official website, Mowbray said: “I’ve seen his clips and when he did play for Sunderland he was fast across the ground, competitive and with great passing ability.

"I’m excited to see what he can do.

"Forget the salary he was on at Sunderland, let’s judge him on his football ability and how he does for us."

The Blackburn boss also confirmed that Rodwell came 'close' to joining Premier League side Watford in recent weeks after a trial spell with the Hornets.

But with that move having fallen through, Mowbray is glad to have the midfielder in Lancashire.

“I’m looking forward to working with him," he admitted.

"He was very close to signing for Watford a few weeks ago and if we can get him back to those levels he was at then he will be a very good signing for us.

“He will give us flexibility, he’s 6’3, is lean, is fast, can tackle and is comfortable on the ball.

"It’s up to him to prove to himself and others that he is still a very good footballer."