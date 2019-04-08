'Total and utter bull!' The truth behind Sunderland's latest takeover talks claim as Stewart Donald hits back

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald says reports takeover talks have been held with a mystery Malaysian bidder are 'made up rubbish'.

The Sun reported on Sunday that the ‘Far East buyer’ has twice sent representatives to Wearside for talks about a possible takeover.

The report also claimed that the Sunderland owner had two valuations for the club, one if they win promotion to the Championship and another if they remain in League One.

Donald, responding to a fan who had tweeted the article to him, wrote on Twitter: “Absolute total and utter bullshxx. Haven’t spoken to any Malaysian let alone seen his reps on wearside.

"Totally and utterly made up rubbish!! If they print enough rumours they will get one right eventually.”

Last month the Sun also claimed Sunderland AFC has been the interest of takeovers from two consortiums, less than a year after the club was purchased by Donald.

According to the report, two consortiums - one backed by European finance and another with American investors - were keen on a £50million deal.

That report claimed that the Black Cats' high attendances - coupled with interest in the club arising from Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' - has seen interest in a potential takeover rise.

Donald, who owns a majority of the club alongside fellow directors Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori, has previously revealed that he has turned down potential takeovers as investors see

the value of Sunderland.

