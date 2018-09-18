'Two months isn't as long as I thought' Sunderland fans react to Charlie Wyke's injury

Sunderland will be without striker Charlie Wyke for two months after he suffered medial ligament damage on Saturday.

Wyke was involved in a crunching collision with Burton Albion keeper Dimitar Evtimov, leaving the 25-year-old to depart via a stretcher in the 43rd minute.

The former Bradford City striker was making first league start at the Pirelli Stadium, and Sunderland fans have reacted to the news regarding his two-month injury lay off - many expected Wyke to be ruled out for longer.

@PatrickJG98: Sad to hear about Charlie Wyke's injury. Although when I first got a look at that tackle I expected a broken leg. So two months isn't as long as I thought. Just coming into the swing of things as well . #SAFC

@ConnorBromley: Two months is a better result than I expected after seeing the collision. Thought we lost Wyke for the season!

@MattKBSAFC: To be fair 6-8 weeks isn’t too bad to what some people will have thought

Replying to Matt, @Rusevday1L said: Yeah I was thinking more 6-8 months

@_TobiasJames_: That's good new to be honest, feared the worst after that challenge, Keeper absolutely took him out

@Moomin1973: To be honest I'd say that's good news. It could have been his cruciate....

Ian Smith: It’s tough at the top. To be honest, Wyke didn’t look match fit to me. Anyway it’s bad luck. We regroup and push on. The January window could be huge for us. Steady the ship until then and hope for two good signings or loans to push us for promotion.

@tomknox3: Don’t know how the GK wasn’t sent off disgrace standard of refereeing in that league is a joke!