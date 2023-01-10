'Unacceptable conduct' - Sunderland issue strong fan warning after incidents at Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town

The club has issued a strong warning to fans after ‘multiple incidents of the use of pyrotechnic devices and fans entering the field of play without permission’ were reported in the recent Championship and FA Cup matches.

The incidents have been reported to the EFL and the FA.

While there could also be a further knock-on impact to the club if there are more incidents, with a reduction in away fixture ticket allocation possible.

Sunderland say such behaviour has ‘no place in football’.

The Sunderland statement reads:

“Sunderland AFC continues to be extremely disappointed by the unacceptable conduct of a very small minority of supporters.

“Multiple incidents of the use of pyrotechnic devices and fans entering the field of play without permission were reported to the EFL and FA following the club’s fixture versus Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, with additional incidents taking place during Saturday's Emirates FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury Town.

“Supporters are reminded that the use of pyrotechnic devices breaches ground safety regulations and poses serious risk of injury to the individual and their fellow fans.

“Anyone caught possessing or using pyrotechnics, or any other illegal items, will be reported to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record, which may affect their employment and education, and could result in a prison sentence.

“Those identified carrying or using pyrotechnics or entering the field of play will also receive an automatic club ban, which could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in these activities.

“Further incidents could also to lead to the club facing direct sanctions, including a drastic reduction in away fixture ticket allocation.

“These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences – and they have no place in football.

