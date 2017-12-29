VOTE: 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest

Of the 10 players who we’ve selected - who have played for or represented both Sunderland and Nottingham Forest over the years - who is your favourite?

Cast your vote now! (top right of player profile)

Some good, some bad, but some did make an impact on Wearside.

Other names to have links with both clubs are: Joe Baker, Lee Chapman, Danny Collins, Andy Gray, Mick Harford, John O’Hare, Andy Marriott, Joe McDonald, John McSeveney, Calvin Palmer, Ian Bowyer and John Coleman, to name but a few.

Also, do you have any memories of players who have turned out for both clubs, please share.