Watch the incredible full-time celebrations as Sunderland beat Rochdale in thrilling finale

George Honeyman's 89th minute winner for Sunderland against Rochdale sparked wild scenes of celebration.

The Sunderland skipper swept home Luke O'Nien's cross to send the 3,300-strong travelling support wild with emotion.

You can watch the full-time scenes in our video as the Sunderland players celebrate as they leave the pitch.

Rochdale took the lead through Dale skipper Ian Henderson in the 28th minute, Sunderland's confidence clearly hit and Jack Ross was pleased to get the players in at half-time.

Second half goals from Charlie Wyke and an 89th minute winner from Honeyman, who had come on for hamstring-victim Lynden Gooch, sealed a dramatic win.

Victory pulled Sunderland level with Barnsley in second on 79 points, the Black Cats with two games in hand.