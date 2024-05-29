Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s U21 side have produced an incredible campaign that took them to the brink of title glory

Sunderland U21's brought their campaign to a close on Sunday, falling to a 3-1 defeat in the Premier League 2 play-off final at Tottenham Hotspur. While it was a disappointing result for their season to end on, they produced another impressive performance against high-calibre opposition and the defeat did to change the fact that it has been an exceptional year of huge overperformance.

So what next for the team and the players who have so impressed over recent weeks and months? Here, we take a closer look...

DEPARTING

Sunderland's retained list, released shortly before the U21s semi final win over Reading, confirmed that a number of the squad would be departing when their current contracts expire at the end of the campaign. The most notable of those was Ellis Taylor, who has in recent weeks worn the captain's armband and been in remarkable goalscoring form.

There are a number of other key players from the squad over the last season or so leaving, however. Forwards Michael Spellman and Harry Gardiner are leaving, as well as Callum Wilson, Joe Ryder, Tom Chiabi and Connor Pye. While it might seem unusual to be releasing so many players from the core of such a successful team, the logic is that most (with Ryder being the obvious exception at 18) are now at the upper end of the age group. First and foremost, they need to be playing regular senior football as what they can gain out of another campaign at U21 level is limited and in Sunderland's first-team group, there are a number of players in their respective positions who they are unlikely to usurp. Another factor is that a key part of Sunderland's youth development plan is to push their best players as much as possible, meaning they will continue to field one of the youngest sides at the level next season. In that scenario, it's clearly important to ensure there is a pathway for those pushing up from the younger age groups.

Those departing will have significantly bolstered their career prospects by being part of such a successful side, and Taylor will now surely field League Two/National League interest given his recent form and the way his leadership skills have developed.

OFFERED NEW DEALS/IN LINE FOR NEW DEALS

Sunderland confirmed Cuba Mitchell, Daniel Cameron, Henry Fieldson, Jenson Jones, Luke Bell, Tom Lavery would be offered either their first pro deals or a new contract this summer. Many of these players, including defenders Bell and Lavery, were beginning to establish themselves as regulars towards the end of the campaign and would therefore be likely to make up the core of the U21 side for next season. They will be joined in the side by the likes of Trey Ogunsuyi, the hugely talented Belgian youth international who finished the campaign leading the line and who signed his first pro deal earlier in the season. Midfielders Marshall Burke and Ben Middlemas, plus forward Timur Tutierov and winger Rhys Walsh (who signed from Glentoran on deadline day in January) are amongst the others already under contract who will likely play regularly in that team. While a loan move for any of these players can't be ruled out, at this still relatively early stage of their development there's every chance they'll stay within the U21 group and particularly as there is the Premier League International Cup to compete in - a tournament which Sunderland qualified for as a result of their excellent league finish and which will see them take on some of the best young teams in Europe.

It's also expected that Sunderland may look to reward some of those in the squad making impressive progress with new deals. Matty Young signed his first pro deal earlier this season but could get a new deal after a superb first loan at Darlington, while midfielder Harrison Jones could also land a new deal after the club triggered an extension to his current deal to retain him.

POSSIBLE LOAN CANDIDATES

Having retained Kelechi Chibueze and Ben Metcalf, as well as offering Cameron a new deal as mentioned previously, Sunderland's goalkeeping ranks look strong and particularly when you consider that the club's second choice senior stopper will inevitably drop down for the occasional game to build match fitness. That means another loan for Matty Young is almost certain, with League Two side Notts County one of many interested. Adam Richardson could also go out on loan for more senior experience, having finished an initially injury-hit campaign very strongly as the goalkeeper in the run to the play-off final.

Having been retained following his superb form over the course of the season, 20-year-old attacking midfielder Caden Kelly looks a player ready and in need of regular senior football. 18-year-old Oliver Bainbridge has made a huge impression at left back and while time remains firmly on his side, a loan may be the best way to test him even further.

READY TO PUSH FOR THE FIRST TEAM

Sunderland's youngsters will get a significant opportunity to impress whoever the new head coach of the senior side will be in the early weeks of pre-season, when the squad will realistically still be being built. There will also be the prospect of game time in the first pre-season friendlies against Gateshead and South Shields, which will again take place on the same day and see the squad split. Those impressing may well get the chance to go on the pre-season tour in Alicante.

