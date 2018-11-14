Who Sunderland could face next in the Checkatrade Trophy and why it won't be Newcastle

Sunderland have progressed to the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy - but who could they face next in the competition?

A dramatic 1-0 win at Morecambe secured progression to the knockout stages with Wembley now a major step closer.

Jack Ross’ side finished as winners of Group A, meaning they are guaranteed a home tie against a runner-up from one of the other northern groups.

The competition remains regionalised until the quarter final stage, meaning there will be just four teams that Sunderland could face next.

But it won't be Newcastle United after the Magpies' under-21 side won their group after success at Grimsby tonight.

Sunderland could be paired with Walsall, Oldham Athletic, reigning holders Lincoln City or one of Doncaster, Notts County and Grimsby when the second round draw is made this Friday (November 16).

The northern draw is split into two halves, meaning the winners of groups A, B, C and D can only draw the runners-up of groups E, F, G and H - and vice-versa.

The draw will be made by two former winners of the competition, Leon Britton and Steve Claridge, live on TalkSPORT 2..

David Prutton will oversee proceedings live from Checkatrade’s Lakeside site in Portsmouth from 1pm, with the draw also available to follow via @CheckatradeTrpy on Twitter.

The first knockout ties will be played on the week commencing December 3, with victorious clubs set to pocket a fee of £20,000.