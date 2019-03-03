Why Grant Leadbitter swapped Middlesbrough for Sunderland - according to his midfield partner

Lee Cattermole has praised the impact made by Grant Leadbitter at Sunderland - and believes the former Middlesbrough man couldn't resist teaming-up with the Black Cats.

Cattermole and Leadbitter have established an effective partnership in the centre of Sunderland's midfield in recent games, with the pair having featured in the club's three successive League One triumphs.

And Cattermole has lauded the impact of the ex-Boro man, who has made a sterling start to life on Wearside.

Indeed, the 30-year-old believes that Leadbitter made the move because he couldn't resist being part of the 'special' project ongoing at the Stadium of Light.

"He's a great character, he's had a fantastic career and we know what this club means to him," said Cattermole, speaking to safc.com.

"He's desperate for success. He probably spoke to the manager and from afar probably watched Sunderland and realised there was something quite special going on at the minute. He wanted to be part of it, which is great.

"It definitely helps me because the more characters you have around the place, it takes a weight off your shoulders.

"I'm enjoying playing with him, he's a good player, and the more we get in the club the better."

Cattermole has netted twice in the Black Cats' last three outings, in a run of form which has seen the side keep the pressure on the top two of Luton Town and Barnsley.

And while he knows that the side are hitting form at the right time, he has warned that nothing has been won yet and that the hard work must continue in the coming weeks.

"There's quality through the leagues and everyone is competitive," he added.

"We've got no given right to go and win games of football. People make it difficult for us every week.

"We've achieved nothing as of yet and we just need to keep working, keep our feet on the ground, but I think we're hitting form at the right time."