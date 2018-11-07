Why Lynden Gooch's USA snub could be good news for Sunderland

Sunderland's Lynden Gooch has not been called-up to the latest USA squad to face England and Italy later this month.

But the winger's international setback could be good news for the Black Cats, who will now have Gooch, 22, available for their League One fixture against Wycombe on November 17.

Sunderland could postpone the game if three or more of their players are called-up by their countries, as was the case when their game against Blackpool was called off last month.

However, manager Jack Ross is keen for the game to go ahead to avoid a potential fixture backlog.

Jon McLaughlin has already been called-up for Sunderland, while Bryan Oviedo and Tom Flanagan could be selected by Costa Rica and Northern Ireland respectively.

If that happens, Ross would have a decision to make whether or not to try and postpone the game against Wycombe.

Gooch's exclusion from the USA's 28-man squad may make his decision a little easier though.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Wearsiders this term, contributing with three goals and six assists.

Dave Sarachan's decision to leave Gooch out of his sqaud will undestandibly come as dissapointing news for the Sunderland man, who was hoping to feature against England at Wembley on November 15.

“Of course, I think it would be an amazing thing to be a part of,” Gooch recently told the Sunderland Echo when asked if he was targeting a recall against the Three Lions.

“Being in this country for seven years now it would mean a lot to me to get called up.”

Even so, Gooch always knew he would face an uphill battle to be selected while playing in League One, especially when many of his international team-mates, the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic and PSG's Tim Weah, are playing in the Champions League.

Gooch has been capped four times by his national side but last featured for the USA appearance back in May, when he made a brief substitute appearance against Bolivia.