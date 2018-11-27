Why Sunderland's League One rivals snubbed ex-Newcastle striker Nile Ranger

Oxford United have decided not to offer a deal to former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger.

The controversial striker has spent the last few weeks training with the U's, but will not be offered a deal with the League One side.

Manager Karl Robinson praised the striker's attitude, application and time-keeping - something which was reportedly an issue at former club Southend - but felt the striker still had much to prove.

Ranger has been without a club since leaving Roots Hall in January, with the club citing 'reoccurring disciplinary issues' as the reason for his release.

Since departing St James's Park in 2013, the striker has also spent time with Blackpool and Swindon but has struggled to find regular first team football.

And now the 27-year-old will have to continue his search for a new club after Robinson felt he wasn't right for his side.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, he said: "Nile Ranger is not someone we want to take up the option on.

“We had a conversation and as a football club we felt it was right we looked more in January."

But Robinson did confirm that there were no disciplinary issues with Ranger during his time at the Kassam Stadium.

"I want people to understand that since he has been here he has been impeccably behaved in his conduct and his time-keeping," he added.

“It’s hard because he proved to us that he was ready to be given an opportunity and I do believe in giving people a chance.

“But I had a long chat with Nile last week about how he has to go away and start proving himself to people now.

“I do believe he will turn this concept around.

“He needs to stay strong in the next few months and as fit as he possibly can.

“But we just felt it wasn’t right for Oxford United to have him here in the short term.”