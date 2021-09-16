Wigan and Bolton men deliver warnings to League One rivals plus next Nottingham Forest manager odds

Lee Johnson’s side are preparing to face Fleetwood, when the Black Cats will be aiming to record their fourth successive league win.

Here’s some of the latest gossip from around League One.

Power reaches Wigan milestone

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Power playing for Wigan against Sunderland.

Former Sunderland midfielder Max Power believes he’s returned to Wigan as a better player.

The 28-year-old spent three years at Sunderland after leaving the DW Stadium in 2018, but moved back to the North West this summer.

Power made his 150th appearance for Wigan during a 2-1 win over Doncaster last time out and has already registered three assists in five League One appearances.

“It’s something I’m really proud of," said Power when discussing his appearance milestone. “It’s no secret how much I enjoy playing for the club.

I’m glad I’m back, and I now want to show the Wigan fans I have come back a better player.

He added: “With the squad we’ve assembled, we know if we reach anywhere near our levels, we’re a match for anyone in the division."

Bolton boss delivers warning to rivals

After Sunderland’s trip to Fleetwood, the Black Cats will face an in-form Bolton side who sit third in the table.

Despite winning promotion from League Two last season, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says the club can challenge for promotion again this campaign.

“We have been dreaming since day one,” said Evatt. “If you don’t believe you can be the best at something then you have no chance of being the best. We have that belief.

“It isn’t arrogance, it is self-confidence and belief in our ability.

“We have a long, long way to go and we can still improve in a lot of areas but I think we are a good team, so why not?”

Nottingham Forest manager odds

Finally, three former Sunderland managers have been priced as outsiders for the vacant Nottingham Forest job, following Chris Hughton’s departure.

Roy Keane has been priced at 25/1 to return to the club he started his career in England with 31 years ago.

Chris Coleman has been priced at 28/1, while Sam Allardyce has odds of 33/1 to be Hughton’s replacement.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative football coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.