Will Jack Ross partner Charlie Wyke and Josh Maja at Burton? Sunderland striker has his say

Charlie Wyke’s Sunderland career began with frustration as he fought his way back from injury.

Watching on as his team-mates plundered goals in the early stages of the season, however, the 25-year-old knew he could thrive when fit.

It came to perfect fruition on his debut as he turned a Lynden Gooch cross home to level the scores against Oxford United.

Wyke has made two appearances since then and as he continues to build his way to full fitness, he has no doubt that there is more to come.

“The way I scored on my debut is definitely what I had been watching Lynden do for a few weeks, so I almost knew what he was going to do. “He was going to deliver a low drive across the box and that has helped me a little being able to watch from the side. It’s not ideal not playing but it has helped being able to watch.”

Jack Ross now has fierce competition for places with Jerome Sinclair also beginning to make a big impression.

Sinclair has featured in Sunderland’s last two competitive games and impressed with his pace and strength.

Josh Maja, meanwhile, has five league goals and Ross admitted recently that the 19-year-old had done more than enough to earn his place in the side.

Wyke knows he faces a fight for his place but is confident that he can form some potent partnerships.

He said: “We are all different to each other. Josh is a quality young player and I think we can develop a good understanding if we play together.

"We will find out in the next few weeks when I get match fit.”