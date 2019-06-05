Winger rules out Sunderland return as Portsmouth reject £1.5m bid from Championship club, Coventry keen on Wolves forward while Peterborough target is offered new deal - League One and Two rumours

Here are all the latest League One and Two rumours from around the web:

Lewis Morgan has seemingly ruled out any potential return to Sunderland after revealing he wants to fight for a first-team place at Celtic after speaking with Neil Lennon. (Daily Record)

Meanwhile, Black Cats midfielder Luke Molyneux has confirmed he will leave the club after seven years in an emotional post on Twitter. (Various)

Wigan Athletic have seen a £1.5million bid rejected for Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe. Pompey are holding out for around £3m. Millwall are also keen. (Portsmouth News)

Serie B winners Brescia have submitted a £1million bid for Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay, though West Brom, Derby, Stoke and Brentford are also interested. (The Sun)

Reported Peterborough United, Barnsley, Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Bury target Jay Lynch has been offered a new deal by AFC Fylde. (Bristol Live)

Rotherham United have placed Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt on a 'six to eight-man' shortlist - according to assistant manager Richie Barker. (BBC Sheffield)

Coventry City still hope to re-sign Wolves attacker Bright Enobakhare despite the Molineux club recently taking up a one-year extension on his contract. (Express & Star)

The Sky Blues will be hoping Enobakhare will join Fankaty Dabo at the club, who has agreed to move to the Ricoh Arena from Chelsea this summer. (Various)

West Bromwich Albion are keen to hold talks with Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer over the vacant managerial role. However, Slaven Bilic remains the favourite. (Express & Star)

Colchester United have been linked with a move for winger Plymouth Argyle forward Joel Grant as a potential replacement for Brennan Dickenson. (Colchester Gazette)

Scunthorpe United manager Paul Hurst has ruled out a move for Peterborough goalkeeper Aaron Chapman following recent speculation. (Iron Bru)

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Ryan Lowe as their new manager, who leaves Bury FC having just guided them to promotion from League Two. (Various)

Newport County loan star Regan Poole has confirmed his Manchester United exit - immediately sparking speculation about his next move. (South Wales Argus)

An unnamed Championship club are ready to make a triple £1.3m swoop for Crawley Town trio Panutche Camara, David Sesay and Ashley Nathaniel-George. (Crawley Observer)

Liam Mandeville has penned a two-year contract with National League outfit Chesterfield following his release from Doncaster Rovers. (Various)

Northampton Town completed a triple swoop with Nicky Adams, Alan McCormack and Steve Arnold all joining on Wednesday. (Various)

Port Vale boss John Askey has admitted he would be interested in signing for Crewe Alexandra keeper Ben Garratt. (Stoke On Trent Live)

Macclesfield Town have secured the services of midfielder Jak McCourt following his release from Swindon Town and striker Joe Ironside from Kidderminster Harriers. (Various)

Another former Swindon Town man in Kyle Knoyle was also on the move - joining Cambridge United on a two-year deal. (Various)