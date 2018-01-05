Wolves keen on Lewis Grabban swoop after striker quits Sunderland

Lewis Grabban has returned to Bournemouth after cutting short his loan at Sunderland - and could be on his way to Wolves.

The Cherries had a recall clause inserted in his season long loan and the Gazette understands the player was keen to see it activated.

Bournemouth are keen to cash in on the player and there is interest from Championship rivals, with the likes of Wolves and Derby County linked with the player.

Chris Coleman has been preparing for his exit and now has an extra loan slot in his match day squad.

With James Vaughan his only other senior striker, he will now look for an energetic loanee to fill the void.

Coleman hopes to seal his first January signing this weekend and wants to add four or five players before the end of the month.