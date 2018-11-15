Wycombe Wanderers boss sets players this challenge at Sunderland and reveals Luke O'Nien warning

Gareth Ainsworth has challenged his Wycombe Wanderers players to be coupon busters against Sunderland.

The Chairboys are 15th in League One and face the daunting task of trying to end Sunderland's eight-game winning run in all competitions.

Sunderland are second in the table and could go top this weekend as they look to bounce straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Wycombe may be 15th but they are no pushovers and have won three out of their last four league games as they climb the League One table.

Ainsworth watched Sunderland's FA Cup win over Port Vale last weekend so is fully aware of the threat Jack Ross' side pose.

“I saw Sunderland at Port Vale last week and they’re obviously a very strong team; Jack Ross is a great guy and he’s got them playing some excellent football and their record this season and particularly in recent weeks has been first class.

“We know Sunderland are the favourites to win but we’re going there hoping to ruin a few accumulators and show what we’re capable of.

"We’ve played well against some of the top teams so far this season and even though Sunderland are on this fantastic run, we’ll be gutted if we don’t come away with anything because we always believe we can match any team on our day.

“We relish these games and we’re looking forward to all being together for the coach journey up on Friday and the overnight stay. Some of our boys will have played at big grounds like the Stadium of Light before but for some of the younger lads it’ll be a new experience and it’s one to be excited about and hold no fear.

“We’re going to go out there with every ambition to get something out of the game and I believe that my players can do it."

Saturday's game will also see Luke O'Nien come up against his former club.

Sunderland swooped to sign the popular Wycombe midfielder in the summer and he has impressed in recent sub appearances from the bench.

Ainsworth added: "I’m sure Luke will be all Sunderland on Saturday but he’ll know exactly what the spirit is and I’m hoping that he’ll be putting a little bit of fear into his teammates saying that they’re not just going to come here an lie down and get beat, they’re going to fight and scrap and we certainly are."