Sunderland and South Shields fans react to managerial appointment of Kevin Phillips

Super Kev, as he was affectionately known following six goal laden years on Wearside, has taken over from Graham Fenton at the ambitious club which currently sits third in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Between 1997 and 2003, Phillips formed an iconic partnership with Niall Quinn, becoming the club’s leading post-war goalscorer and netting 30 times in the Premier League in the 1999-2000 campaign to become the only Englishman to have won the European Golden Shoe.

The former England international has previously expressed an interest in the manager’s position at the Stadium of Light but it’s Mariners Park where he is now set to make his first foray into management and fans from Sunderland and South Shields have been reacting on social media to the news.

The appointment has generated a lot of interest on both Wearside and South Tyneside. Here’s a flavour of what supporters have been saying.

David Glen: “Forget his playing career, the most important thing is he hits the ground running. It’s a big gamble as he has no managerial experience and how well does he know this level? Only time will tell if the club has made the right decision.”

Rob Lawson: “Seems a bit harsh on Graham Fenton, but probably good for the club in the long run.”

Carl Lister: “Absolutely chuffed to bits. Brilliant. Good luck Super Kev.”

Stuart Clapham: “This is quite a statement by Shields.”

Dougie Faisal: “Love it! So intrigued to see how he gets on.”

Dave Robertson: “A great appointment (NUFC fan).”

Angela Bloxham: “Exciting times ahead! Good luck Super Kev.”

Nick Holmes: “What coup this is.”

Liz Anderson: “Brilliant Super Kev.”

Following the appointment, a number of Sunderland fans have also been speculating that a successful spell at Mariners Park could in the future lead to Phillips taking over the reins at the Stadium of Light. Here’s what fans said.

Paul Fowler: “Well done Super Kev. I can’t wait for your return as SAFC manager in the coming years.”

Graham Houghton: “Stepping stone to the SAFC manager’s post.”

Mark Wraith: “First step to becoming SAFC gaffer.”

Paul Emerson: “Fenton announcement popped up earlier and then this. Warm up for the Sunderland job.”

