Sunderland, Celtic, Burnley and Ipswich Town receive boost in £200k-rated defender pursuit

Reports have stated that Sunderland are set to step up their interest in Linfield’s Trai Hume with the defender available for around £200k.

The Northern Ireland youth international is set to leave the Blues next month with Linfield boss David Healy commenting on the situation.

Lincoln City have reportedly tabled a bid for the highly-rated 19-year-old with Burnley and Ipswich Town also said to be interested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trai Hume.

Linfield rejected a number of cash offers that were thought to be in excess of £100,000 for the right-back during the summer.

Celtic were also linked with a deal for Hume last summer but a report in the Belfast Telegraph states that Sunderland are ‘primed to make their move’ during the January window.

Indeed, Linfield boss Healy admits it’s highly unlikely teenage defender Trai Hume will still be a Blues player come the end of January.

Asked if there’s a chance the versatile defender won’t be at Linfield after January, Healy replied: “I would imagine so if somebody is going to agree terms with the football club.”

He continued: “We always had huge belief in Trai and since he came back he has done everything we expected and everything we had hoped.

“I’m on record before saying I was shocked - absolutely shocked - that he didn’t get an opportunity to go across the water when he was younger.

"Others went in his age group but it gave us the opportunity to work with him and he’s probably one of the youngest players we signed on a professional contract.

“Trai is only going to get better, he’s getting stronger, he’s getting fitter and if he can add a little bit more quality in the final third the sky’s the limit for him.”

Sheffield Wednesday linked with striker

Sheffield Wednesday have shown an interest in Montenegro international Uroš Đurđević.

The Owls are currently assessing their options ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Manager Darren Moore is looking at potentially bolstering his ranks for the second half of the season.

Indeed, a striker could well be an option that they’re contemplating.

Football League World have stated that Moore is considering a move for 27-year-old Đurđević

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.