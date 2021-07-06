Sunderland in 'advanced talks' with £11m former Tottenham, Norwich, Huddersfield, Brentford and Peterborough man
The Black Cats are said to be in ‘advanced talks’ with a player.
Alex Pritchard – who was once transferred for a whopping £11m – is in talks over a move to Sunderland
That’s according to Sky Sports with reporter Keith Downie sharing this update:
He said: “Few pieces of #SAFC transfer news:
“Charlie Wyke currently in Wigan for medical & finalising move. Wigan fought off Champ interest.
“Sunderland in advanced talks with Alex Pritchard - they hope to beat Birmingham to the winger.
“Chris Maguire undergoing medical at Lincoln.”
Pritchard has been recently linked with a move to the Stadium of Light by several outlets following his release from Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.
Championship outfits Birmingham City, QPR and Derby County are also been credited with an interest in the player.
But recent reports suggest claim that Sunderland have joined the race to sign Pritchard this summer and are now in advanced talks.